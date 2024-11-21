Left Menu

Cryptocurrency Politics: The Gain Bitcoin Scam and Maharashtra's Electoral Drama

Gaurav Mehta, an audit company employee, was questioned by the CBI in relation to the Rs 6,600-crore Gain Bitcoin ponzi scam involving influential Maharashtra political figures. Allegations include using cryptocurrency funds to influence elections. The controversy intertwines politics, alleged economic fraud, and claims of deepfake technology being deployed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 21-11-2024 21:07 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 21:07 IST
Gaurav Mehta, an individual linked to an audit company, faced questioning by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday regarding his involvement in the extensive Rs 6,600-crore Gain Bitcoin ponzi scam. This investigation comes amid broader probes into alleged fraudulent actions involving cryptocurrency investments.

The inquiry into Mehta emerges from claims that cryptocurrency funds were manipulated for political leverage during the recent Maharashtra elections. Recordings featuring key political figures, including Baramati MP Supriya Sule and Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole, have driven these allegations, with some parties dismissing the tapes as potential fabrications enhanced by deepfake technology.

As the electoral contest in Maharashtra intensifies, the reputation of those implicated hangs in the balance. Mehta's role and the extent of financial mismanagement involving Bitcoin could reveal significant insights into the intersection of financial misconduct and political strategy within the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

