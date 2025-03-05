Left Menu

Maharashtra Politics in Turmoil: Jaykumar Gore Faces Strong Resignation Calls

Political tensions rise in Maharashtra as BJP Minister Jaykumar Gore faces calls for resignation over allegations of harassment. Despite his acquittal, opposition demands his step down following accusations of sending objectionable photos. Gore warns of legal action against detractors, as pressure mounts on Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-03-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 19:31 IST
Maharashtra Politics in Turmoil: Jaykumar Gore Faces Strong Resignation Calls
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated political climate, Maharashtra BJP Minister Jaykumar Gore is at the center of a controversy over allegations of harassment, sparking widespread calls for his resignation. Opposition parties have united in demand, highlighting the state's broader issues of accountability and political integrity.

The allegations stem from a 2017 incident in which Gore was accused of sending inappropriate messages and photos to a woman, charges for which he claims he's been acquitted. Social and political activists, however, insist that the matter brings disrepute to the governance in the state, urging Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to scrutinize the credentials of his ministers.

Gore, who transitioned from the Congress to the BJP in 2019, refutes the renewed allegations, arguing the case was concluded in his favor and accuses his detractors of breaching privilege. As tensions escalate, the fallout could have significant implications for Maharashtra's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming agricultural decision-making with advanced simulation techniques

Unlocking the power of clinical notes for more accurate disease predictions

Minds without conscience? Public perceptions of AI’s moral role

Optimizing air quality forecasting: How ML and PSO improve prediction accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025