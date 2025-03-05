Maharashtra Politics in Turmoil: Jaykumar Gore Faces Strong Resignation Calls

In a heated political climate, Maharashtra BJP Minister Jaykumar Gore is at the center of a controversy over allegations of harassment, sparking widespread calls for his resignation. Opposition parties have united in demand, highlighting the state's broader issues of accountability and political integrity.

The allegations stem from a 2017 incident in which Gore was accused of sending inappropriate messages and photos to a woman, charges for which he claims he's been acquitted. Social and political activists, however, insist that the matter brings disrepute to the governance in the state, urging Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to scrutinize the credentials of his ministers.

Gore, who transitioned from the Congress to the BJP in 2019, refutes the renewed allegations, arguing the case was concluded in his favor and accuses his detractors of breaching privilege. As tensions escalate, the fallout could have significant implications for Maharashtra's political landscape.

