Kim Jong Un's Nuclear Ambitions: The Unyielding Battle Against U.S. Hostility

Kim Jong Un, North Korea's leader, criticizes the U.S. for its perceived hostility and highlights his country's nuclear buildup as necessary for defense. He seeks to strengthen ties with Russia amid U.S.-led sanctions, while his military exhibition hints at North Korea's growing arsenal and international ambitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 22-11-2024 08:38 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 08:38 IST
Kim Jong Un's Nuclear Ambitions: The Unyielding Battle Against U.S. Hostility
North Korea's leader, Kim Jong Un, remains steadfast in his stance against the United States, accusing it of unchanging hostility and reiterating the necessity of his country's nuclear program. This declaration came during a defense exhibition showcasing North Korea's sophisticated weaponry, including intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of reaching the U.S. mainland.

Kim referenced past negotiations with the U.S., noting that diplomacy failed due to America's forceful approach. He underscored North Korea's commitment to advancing its military capabilities, aiming to ensure national security by building an overwhelming defense force.

Amid these developments, Kim is bolstering relations with Russia, aligning with President Vladimir Putin against the West. Alleged arms exchanges further amplify tensions, with North Korea purportedly supplying Russia with military equipment for its campaign in Ukraine, appending another layer of complexity to international diplomacy.

