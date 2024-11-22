Turmoil in AAP Ranks: Three MLAs Denied Tickets, BJP Sees Rebellion

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has cast a shadow of doubt over its internal unity by denying tickets to three incumbent MLAs in its initial candidate list for the forthcoming Delhi assembly elections, set for early 2025. This move has drawn sharp criticism from Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, who labeled it a sign of 'lack of confidence' within AAP's ranks.

Sachdeva accused the AAP, led by two chief ministers and several ministers, of widespread corruption over the last decade in Delhi. He pointed out the exclusion of sitting MLAs from the candidate roster as evidence of internal discord, predicting a looming rebellion. The list features candidates for key constituencies such as Chhatarpur, Kirari, Vishwas Nagar, Rohtash Nagar, among others.

Key figures at the top level, including Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and senior leader Gopal Rai, were involved in finalizing this list during a Political Affairs Committee meeting held at Arvind Kejriwal's residence. Notably, the list includes BJP defections like Brahm Singh Tanwar and Anil Jha, along with Congress turncoats such as Chaudhary Zubair Ahmad and Veer Singh Dhingan.

