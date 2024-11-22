BJP's JP Nadda Accuses Congress of Sensationalizing Manipur Crisis
BJP national president JP Nadda criticizes Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge for allegedly sensationalizing the Manipur violence. Nadda accuses Congress of political manipulation and underscores BJP's efforts to restore peace. He highlights past Congress failures in the region, asserting significant progress under Modi's leadership.
In a scathing attack, BJP national president JP Nadda has accused Congress of attempting to sensationalize the ongoing violence in Manipur. In a public statement, Nadda slammed Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge for what he described as a 'false, incorrect, and politically motivated' narrative aimed at gaining political mileage.
Nadda alleged that under Congress rule, Manipur saw some of its bloodiest periods and critiqued the party for failing to manage the situation effectively in the past. He accused Congress of endorsing foreign forces that threatened India's progress and questioned if this was a blind spot or a strategic move to divide the nation.
Highlighting BJP's leadership in the region, Nadda stated that the central and state governments have been working tirelessly to stabilize Manipur, with investigations being conducted by the NIA. He contrasted this with Congress's history of neglect in the region, emphasizing significant improvements under Prime Minister Modi's administration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
