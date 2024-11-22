Maharashtra Election Showdown: A Battle for Supremacy

Vote counting for the Maharashtra assembly elections begins Saturday at 8 a.m., as stakes rise between the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti coalition and the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance, both competing for control.

Election officials reported a higher voter turnout of 66.05% compared to 61.1% in the 2019 elections. The Nanded Lok Sabha bypoll, with 67.81% voter participation, will also see vote counting results.

Kolhapur district led with 76.63% polling, while Mumbai island city had the lowest at 52.07%. Across the state, 288 counting centres ensure an orderly vote tally, bolstered by over a thousand tables for postal ballots.

(With inputs from agencies.)