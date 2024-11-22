Tensions Escalate: Madhya Pradesh MLA Pradeep Patel Detained Over Disputed Site

In a sign of escalating tensions, BJP MLA Pradeep Patel of Madhya Pradesh was detained alongside supporters en route to a contentious site in Devra village, Mauganj district, according to officials on Friday.

The incident centers around a land dispute adjacent to a temple, with claims by two communities, leading to heightened tensions. Patel reportedly attempted to dismantle an encroachment at the site, which led to clashes.

Local authorities, citing law and order concerns, had earlier enforced prohibitory measures. Collector Ajay Shrivastava confirmed Patel's detention near the Devra overbridge for defying these norms. The unrest resulted in injuries to five individuals as hostilities reached a fever pitch.

(With inputs from agencies.)