Tensions Escalate: Madhya Pradesh MLA Pradeep Patel Detained Over Disputed Site
Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA Pradeep Patel was detained with his supporters while heading to a disputed site in Mauganj district. The land dispute has led to community tensions and violence. Authorities have imposed prohibitory orders, and Patel's attempt to remove encroachments exacerbated the situation, causing injuries.
In a sign of escalating tensions, BJP MLA Pradeep Patel of Madhya Pradesh was detained alongside supporters en route to a contentious site in Devra village, Mauganj district, according to officials on Friday.
The incident centers around a land dispute adjacent to a temple, with claims by two communities, leading to heightened tensions. Patel reportedly attempted to dismantle an encroachment at the site, which led to clashes.
Local authorities, citing law and order concerns, had earlier enforced prohibitory measures. Collector Ajay Shrivastava confirmed Patel's detention near the Devra overbridge for defying these norms. The unrest resulted in injuries to five individuals as hostilities reached a fever pitch.
