Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: Madhya Pradesh MLA Pradeep Patel Detained Over Disputed Site

Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA Pradeep Patel was detained with his supporters while heading to a disputed site in Mauganj district. The land dispute has led to community tensions and violence. Authorities have imposed prohibitory orders, and Patel's attempt to remove encroachments exacerbated the situation, causing injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rewa | Updated: 22-11-2024 18:44 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 18:44 IST
Tensions Escalate: Madhya Pradesh MLA Pradeep Patel Detained Over Disputed Site
  • Country:
  • India

In a sign of escalating tensions, BJP MLA Pradeep Patel of Madhya Pradesh was detained alongside supporters en route to a contentious site in Devra village, Mauganj district, according to officials on Friday.

The incident centers around a land dispute adjacent to a temple, with claims by two communities, leading to heightened tensions. Patel reportedly attempted to dismantle an encroachment at the site, which led to clashes.

Local authorities, citing law and order concerns, had earlier enforced prohibitory measures. Collector Ajay Shrivastava confirmed Patel's detention near the Devra overbridge for defying these norms. The unrest resulted in injuries to five individuals as hostilities reached a fever pitch.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024