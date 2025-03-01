Left Menu

Hindu Organisations Demand CBI Inquiry Amidst Communal Tensions in Beawar

Hindu organisations in Ajmer organized a protest rally demanding a CBI inquiry into the alleged exploitation of five minor girls in Beawar, Rajasthan. Communal tensions have risen over claims of forced conversion and sexual assault. Multiple arrests have ensued, with calls for stern actions against implicated parties.

Hindu Organisations Demand CBI Inquiry Amidst Communal Tensions in Beawar
On Saturday, Hindu organisations in Ajmer rallied for a CBI probe into the alleged exploitation of five minors amid tensions in Beawar, Rajasthan.

The protest, known as the 'Aakrosh Rally', unfolded from Gandhi Bhawan to Ajmer Collectorate, drawing BJP MLA participation and causing market closures. Arrests have been made, and there are calls for stern actions against perpetrating establishments.

The memorandum submitted to the Chief Minister outlines claims of coercion, blackmail, and threats faced by the victims, with demands for a thorough investigation by authorities to ensure justice.

