Hindu Organisations Demand CBI Inquiry Amidst Communal Tensions in Beawar

On Saturday, Hindu organisations in Ajmer rallied for a CBI probe into the alleged exploitation of five minors amid tensions in Beawar, Rajasthan.

The protest, known as the 'Aakrosh Rally', unfolded from Gandhi Bhawan to Ajmer Collectorate, drawing BJP MLA participation and causing market closures. Arrests have been made, and there are calls for stern actions against perpetrating establishments.

The memorandum submitted to the Chief Minister outlines claims of coercion, blackmail, and threats faced by the victims, with demands for a thorough investigation by authorities to ensure justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)