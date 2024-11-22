Left Menu

BJP and Samajwadi Party Clash In Pivotal Bypolls Across India

Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly polls gain attention, but bypolls in 14 states, including Uttar Pradesh, carry crucial momentum. Key battles in constituencies like Katehari and Wayanad mark significant political moves by BJP, Samajwadi, and Congress. Allegations of vote suppression and high-profile contests add to the unfolding drama.

Updated: 22-11-2024 23:18 IST
Arrangements have been made for counting of votes tomorrow (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The assembly polls in Maharashtra and Jharkhand are poised to dominate the news, yet the bypolls in 14 states carry their own critical importance. These contests provide a platform for ruling parties and oppositions alike to demonstrate electoral strength and gain momentum.

In Uttar Pradesh, both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Samajwadi Party (SP) view the bypolls as a precursor to the 2027 assembly elections. The BJP suffered earlier this year in the Lok Sabha elections, winning 33 seats to SP's 37. Now, with the Congress supporting SP, the bypolls hold strategic value.

Extensive campaigning was led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, targeting key constituencies such as Katehari and Ghaziabad. Tensions peaked as the Election Commission suspended five policemen amid accusations by SP of utilising state machinery to hinder voter turnout, particularly among SP supporters.

Elsewhere, in Karnataka, the Channapatna bypolls stirred interest with a significant face-off between NDA's Nikhil Kumaraswamy and CP Yogeshwara. Meanwhile, in Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi vacated the seat, paving the way for Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's electoral debut, marking a high-stakes campaign with her brother Rahul Gandhi.

These bypolls, conducted across a vast expanse including Rajasthan, West Bengal, Assam, Punjab, and Bihar, besides Karnataka, reflect the diverse electoral battles that could shift political narratives across the nation. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

