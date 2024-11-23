High-Stakes Showdown: Maharashtra Elections Stir Political Confidence
With vote counting underway after a robust 66% voter turnout, Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Shraddha Jadhav predicts a win for Maha Vikas Aghadi. As alliances intensify rivalry, both Mahayuti and MVA anticipate favorable outcomes in Maharashtra's fiercely contested assembly elections.
On Saturday, Shraddha Jadhav, a Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate from Wadala, expressed strong confidence in the Maha Vikas Aghadi's (MVA) potential victory in the ongoing Maharashtra elections. She asserted that the MVA is set to form the state government, predicting a conclusive win, 'Our victory is certain, you will see it,' she stated to ANI.
Vote counting commenced at 8 am for the Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly Elections, alongside bypoll results across 15 states, impacting 288 seats in Maharashtra and 81 in Jharkhand. From the onset, trends were anticipated to unfold swiftly, with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirpuam, contesting from Dindoshi, seen seeking divine blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple, expressing confidence in his electoral success.
On the BJP's side, veteran candidate Kalidas Kolambkar, contesting from Wadala, boasts an unbroken victory record since 1990, representing a formidable challenge. Notably, this election marks a heightened voter engagement, with Maharashtra recording a 66% turnout, indicating strong public interest towards the competing Mahayuti and MVA alliances.
