Rajasthan Bypoll Battle: A Close Contest Among Major Players
In the bypolls to seven Rajasthan assembly seats, BJP, Congress, and Bharat Adivasi Party candidates are leading in multiple constituencies with key independents also making significant strides. Notable leads include BJP's Rajendra Gurjar and Congress's Aryaan Zubair Khan. The elections were held following MLA vacancies due to deaths and Lok Sabha elections.
The bypolls across seven assembly seats in Rajasthan have seen leading performances from candidates of BJP, Congress, and the Bharat Adivasi Party, while Independent candidates are also making notable gains, particularly in Jhunjhunu.
In the Deoli-Uniara constituency, BJP's Rajendra Gurjar is leading the race, with Independent Naresh Meena and Congress's Kastoori Chand Meena trailing. Likewise, BJP's Rewant Ram Danga commands a lead in Khinwsar, putting distance between himself and rival Kanika Beniwal of the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party.
Candidates Aryaan Zubair Khan and Deen Dayal from Congress show strong performances in Ramgarh and Dausa, respectively. Meanwhile, the BAP's Jitesh Kumar Katara and Anil Kumar Katara have the upper hand in Salumbar and Chorasi.
(With inputs from agencies.)
