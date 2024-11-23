Congress Struggles Amidst Alliance Wins in Jharkhand and Maharashtra
The JMM-led INDIA bloc is poised to retain power in Jharkhand, while the BJP-led NDA claims victory in Maharashtra. However, Congress emerges as the weak link in both alliances, with underwhelming performance and a poor strike rate in contested seats.
- Country:
- India
In a shifting political landscape, the JMM-led INDIA bloc in Jharkhand celebrates its anticipated victory as it emerges as a major front-runner. Conversely, the BJP-led NDA secures an impressive lead in Maharashtra. However, as alliances flaunt their wins, Congress faces daunting challenges due to its lackluster performance.
The Maha Vikas Aghadi, comprising Congress, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and Shiv Sena (UBT), has yielded mixed results, with Congress leading on only 19 of the 101 contested seats, reflecting an 18.8% strike rate. This disappointing outcome has reignited debates within the alliance regarding seat-sharing dynamics.
In Jharkhand, while Congress shows improvement with a 46% strike rate in the 30 seats contested, the JMM strengthens its dominance with leads in 30 of 43 seats, securing nearly 70% success. Congress leaders acknowledge the electoral shocks in Maharashtra but maintain optimism for future endeavors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP MLA Calls for Nationalization of Waqf Properties in Karnataka Amid Land Controversy
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya Booked for Spreading Alleged Fake News
Grand Soorasamharam Celebration Marks Kanda Sashti Festival Across Tamil Nadu
BJP MLAs walkout of J-K Assembly to protest over resolution on special status.
Ananya Panday's Stunning Tribute to Rohit Bal