Left Menu

Congress Struggles Amidst Alliance Wins in Jharkhand and Maharashtra

The JMM-led INDIA bloc is poised to retain power in Jharkhand, while the BJP-led NDA claims victory in Maharashtra. However, Congress emerges as the weak link in both alliances, with underwhelming performance and a poor strike rate in contested seats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 13:11 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 13:11 IST
Congress Struggles Amidst Alliance Wins in Jharkhand and Maharashtra
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a shifting political landscape, the JMM-led INDIA bloc in Jharkhand celebrates its anticipated victory as it emerges as a major front-runner. Conversely, the BJP-led NDA secures an impressive lead in Maharashtra. However, as alliances flaunt their wins, Congress faces daunting challenges due to its lackluster performance.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi, comprising Congress, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and Shiv Sena (UBT), has yielded mixed results, with Congress leading on only 19 of the 101 contested seats, reflecting an 18.8% strike rate. This disappointing outcome has reignited debates within the alliance regarding seat-sharing dynamics.

In Jharkhand, while Congress shows improvement with a 46% strike rate in the 30 seats contested, the JMM strengthens its dominance with leads in 30 of 43 seats, securing nearly 70% success. Congress leaders acknowledge the electoral shocks in Maharashtra but maintain optimism for future endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024