From Bureaucracy to Ballot: Siddharth Kharat's Political Triumph
Siddharth Kharat, a former bureaucrat, won his first assembly election in Mehkar, Maharashtra, defeating Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raymulkar. After retiring from a government role, Kharat joined Shiv Sena (UBT), leveraging his grassroots connection for victory. He has had a significant career in various governmental roles.
- Country:
- India
Siddharth Kharat, a former state government bureaucrat, has emerged victorious in his first assembly election from Mehkar constituency in Maharashtra's Vidarbha region. Kharat, running under the Shiv Sena (UBT) banner, outpaced Sanjay Raymulkar from the rival Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, securing a win by 5,219 votes.
Kharat's transition from a long-term bureaucratic career to politics began when he voluntarily retired from his position as joint secretary earlier this year. His journey saw him rise from the small village of Tadshivani in Buldhana district to key roles at the Mantralaya, Maharashtra's administrative powerhouse, before making his political debut.
Throughout his tenure, Kharat held several significant postings, including that of Section Officer and Joint Secretary, and served as a personal assistant and private secretary to various ministers. After joining Shiv Sena (UBT), backed by his deep connection with the constituency's electorate, he attributes his electoral win to this grassroots rapport.
(With inputs from agencies.)
