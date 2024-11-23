Left Menu

From Bureaucracy to Ballot: Siddharth Kharat's Political Triumph

Siddharth Kharat, a former bureaucrat, won his first assembly election in Mehkar, Maharashtra, defeating Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raymulkar. After retiring from a government role, Kharat joined Shiv Sena (UBT), leveraging his grassroots connection for victory. He has had a significant career in various governmental roles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-11-2024 15:34 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 15:34 IST
From Bureaucracy to Ballot: Siddharth Kharat's Political Triumph
  • Country:
  • India

Siddharth Kharat, a former state government bureaucrat, has emerged victorious in his first assembly election from Mehkar constituency in Maharashtra's Vidarbha region. Kharat, running under the Shiv Sena (UBT) banner, outpaced Sanjay Raymulkar from the rival Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, securing a win by 5,219 votes.

Kharat's transition from a long-term bureaucratic career to politics began when he voluntarily retired from his position as joint secretary earlier this year. His journey saw him rise from the small village of Tadshivani in Buldhana district to key roles at the Mantralaya, Maharashtra's administrative powerhouse, before making his political debut.

Throughout his tenure, Kharat held several significant postings, including that of Section Officer and Joint Secretary, and served as a personal assistant and private secretary to various ministers. After joining Shiv Sena (UBT), backed by his deep connection with the constituency's electorate, he attributes his electoral win to this grassroots rapport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024