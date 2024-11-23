Amruta Fadnavis Reacts to Maharashtra Elections Victory
Amruta Fadnavis expressed joy over the Mahayuti's unexpected victory in Maharashtra's assembly elections. While her husband Devendra Fadnavis's potential return as chief minister remains undecided, she emphasized party unity in decision-making. She dismissed negative comments on the victory's legitimacy and addressed criticism from Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar.
- Country:
- India
Amruta Fadnavis, known for her dual roles as a banker and singer, celebrated the Mahayuti's overwhelming triumph in the Maharashtra assembly elections, describing the victory as surpassing all expectations.
Despite the electoral success, Fadnavis remained non-committal on whether her husband, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, would return as chief minister, stressing the importance of collective party decisions. She also dismissed allegations by the opposition about the legitimacy of the victory.
The day, however, was not without controversy, as Devendra Fadnavis addressed derogatory remarks made by Congress's Kanhaiya Kumar. Kumar criticized Amruta for her online activity, suggesting it was contradictory to religious responsibilities, prompting a sharp retort from the Deputy Chief Minister defending his wife.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
First Nazi Salute Conviction Sparks Controversy in Australia
BJP MLA Calls for Nationalization of Waqf Properties in Karnataka Amid Land Controversy
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya Booked for Spreading Alleged Fake News
BJP MLAs walkout of J-K Assembly to protest over resolution on special status.
BJP MLAs jump into well of the House; evicted by marshals on instructions of J-K speaker.