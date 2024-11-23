Amruta Fadnavis Reacts to Maharashtra Elections Victory

Amruta Fadnavis, known for her dual roles as a banker and singer, celebrated the Mahayuti's overwhelming triumph in the Maharashtra assembly elections, describing the victory as surpassing all expectations.

Despite the electoral success, Fadnavis remained non-committal on whether her husband, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, would return as chief minister, stressing the importance of collective party decisions. She also dismissed allegations by the opposition about the legitimacy of the victory.

The day, however, was not without controversy, as Devendra Fadnavis addressed derogatory remarks made by Congress's Kanhaiya Kumar. Kumar criticized Amruta for her online activity, suggesting it was contradictory to religious responsibilities, prompting a sharp retort from the Deputy Chief Minister defending his wife.

