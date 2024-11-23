Left Menu

BJP Praises Modi for Maharashtra Triumph, Rejects INDIA Alliance

Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai praised PM Modi for a major victory in Maharashtra, highlighting the rejection of the INDIA alliance's opportunism. Annamalai attributed the success to the NDA's focus on development, governance, and welfare policies benefiting marginalized groups in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 23-11-2024 19:03 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 19:03 IST
BJP Praises Modi for Maharashtra Triumph, Rejects INDIA Alliance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP's Tamil Nadu wing, under the leadership of K Annamalai, extended accolades to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for steering the party to an overwhelming win in Maharashtra. This victory is a clear repudiation of the INDIA alliance, deemed by Annamalai as 'power-hungry and opportunistic.'

In a celebratory post on the social media platform 'X,' Annamalai conveyed his congratulations to the Maharashtra BJP and its leaders, highlighting the electorate's trust in Modi's governance. The BJP's Maharashtra coalition, Mahayuti, has been credited for the state's development and policy-driven governance.

The comprehensive victory reflects the electorate's support for the NDA's focus on marginal communities, women, children, and farmers through proactive welfare measures and governance strategies. The victory signifies a decisive turn away from the INDIA alliance, criticized for its opportunistic politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024