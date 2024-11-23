BJP Praises Modi for Maharashtra Triumph, Rejects INDIA Alliance

The BJP's Tamil Nadu wing, under the leadership of K Annamalai, extended accolades to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for steering the party to an overwhelming win in Maharashtra. This victory is a clear repudiation of the INDIA alliance, deemed by Annamalai as 'power-hungry and opportunistic.'

In a celebratory post on the social media platform 'X,' Annamalai conveyed his congratulations to the Maharashtra BJP and its leaders, highlighting the electorate's trust in Modi's governance. The BJP's Maharashtra coalition, Mahayuti, has been credited for the state's development and policy-driven governance.

The comprehensive victory reflects the electorate's support for the NDA's focus on marginal communities, women, children, and farmers through proactive welfare measures and governance strategies. The victory signifies a decisive turn away from the INDIA alliance, criticized for its opportunistic politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)