Left Menu

Minister Criticizes Congress Over EVM Claims Amid Maharashtra Election Aftermath

Union Minister Jitendra Singh criticized Congress for questioning EVM reliability. While BJP celebrated Maharashtra polls win, Singh credited Modi's dedication. Congress's win in Wayanad and Jharkhand led to celebrations, with party leaders calling Priyanka Gandhi a 'fearless voice'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 23-11-2024 19:34 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 19:34 IST
Minister Criticizes Congress Over EVM Claims Amid Maharashtra Election Aftermath
Union Minister Jitendra Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Jitendra Singh attacked the Congress on Saturday for questioning the reliability of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), saying the opposition only raises concerns when they lose elections. He attributed the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance's success in Maharashtra to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment and people's initiatives.

Following the electoral victory, Singh expressed gratitude toward Maharashtra voters, crediting Modi for fostering honorable positions for the state through his policies. He highlighted the BJP's 'double-engine government' in the state as integral to gaining public trust.

In contrast, Congress celebrated triumphs in Wayanad and Jharkhand. Congress leader Ravinder Sharma described Priyanka Gandhi's parliamentary win as heralding a new political era, applauding her as a voice for women and youth. Party celebrations included fireworks and sweet distribution across party headquarters in Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024