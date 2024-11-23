Minister Criticizes Congress Over EVM Claims Amid Maharashtra Election Aftermath
Union Minister Jitendra Singh criticized Congress for questioning EVM reliability. While BJP celebrated Maharashtra polls win, Singh credited Modi's dedication. Congress's win in Wayanad and Jharkhand led to celebrations, with party leaders calling Priyanka Gandhi a 'fearless voice'.
Union Minister Jitendra Singh attacked the Congress on Saturday for questioning the reliability of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), saying the opposition only raises concerns when they lose elections. He attributed the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance's success in Maharashtra to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment and people's initiatives.
Following the electoral victory, Singh expressed gratitude toward Maharashtra voters, crediting Modi for fostering honorable positions for the state through his policies. He highlighted the BJP's 'double-engine government' in the state as integral to gaining public trust.
In contrast, Congress celebrated triumphs in Wayanad and Jharkhand. Congress leader Ravinder Sharma described Priyanka Gandhi's parliamentary win as heralding a new political era, applauding her as a voice for women and youth. Party celebrations included fireworks and sweet distribution across party headquarters in Jammu and Kashmir.
