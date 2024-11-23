Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi's Historic Win in Wayanad: A Testament to Family Legacy

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi achieved her first electoral success by winning the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in Kerala with a significant margin. While BJP cited political tradition for the win, LDF highlighted the impact of the Gandhi family legacy. Low voter turnout and the focus on emotional issues played a crucial role.

In a significant political development, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi claimed her inaugural electoral victory, securing the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in Kerala with a substantial margin exceeding 4.1 lakh votes. This electoral feat allows the Congress to retain the hill constituency previously won by her brother, Rahul Gandhi, earlier this year.

The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) candidate, Navya Haridas, attributed Priyanka's success to Wayanad's longstanding tradition of supporting the Congress. Meanwhile, Sathyan Mokeri of the CPI(M)-led LDF suggested that the focus on the Gandhi family's sacrifices, such as the assassinations of Rajiv and Indira Gandhi, resonated emotionally with voters.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan extended his congratulations to the winners of the Wayanad Lok Sabha and Palakkad and Chelakkara assembly bypolls. Despite facing a deftly executed campaign by the LDF, the Congress managed to sway the electorate by emphasizing tradition and sentiments, overshadowing developmental issues.

