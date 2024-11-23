Left Menu

Impact of Russian Attacks on Ukrainian Ports

Russian drone and missile attacks have damaged 321 Ukrainian port infrastructure facilities since July 2023. Additionally, 20 civilian ships from other countries were also harmed by these Russian strikes, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

  • Ukraine

Since July 2023, Ukraine's port infrastructure has suffered significant damage due to Russian drone and missile attacks, as revealed by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

In total, 321 infrastructural facilities have been impacted, raising critical concerns about the region's stability and security.

Additionally, 20 civilian ships from various nations have experienced damage, further escalating tensions between the involved countries.

