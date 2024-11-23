Santukrao Hambarde Leads in Nanded Bypoll

Santukrao Hambarde, the BJP candidate, has taken a significant lead of 3,818 votes in the Nanded Lok Sabha bypoll, following the completion of 25 counting rounds.

He is contesting against Ravindra Chavan, standing after the death of his father, sitting MP Vasant Chavan, which led to the bypoll.

Voter participation in the bypoll reached 67.81 percent, marking an increase of 7 percent compared to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)