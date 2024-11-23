Left Menu

Santukrao Hambarde Leads in Nanded Bypoll

BJP candidate Santukrao Hambarde is leading by 3,818 votes in the Nanded Lok Sabha bypoll after 25 rounds of counting. He faces Ravindra Chavan after the death of sitting MP Vasant Chavan prompted the bypoll. Voter turnout was 67.81%, up 7% from the 2024 polls.

Updated: 23-11-2024 20:51 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 20:51 IST
Santukrao Hambarde, the BJP candidate, has taken a significant lead of 3,818 votes in the Nanded Lok Sabha bypoll, following the completion of 25 counting rounds.

He is contesting against Ravindra Chavan, standing after the death of his father, sitting MP Vasant Chavan, which led to the bypoll.

Voter participation in the bypoll reached 67.81 percent, marking an increase of 7 percent compared to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

