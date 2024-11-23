Congress Triumphs in Vijaypur: A Symbol of Resilience

In a significant blow to the ruling BJP in Madhya Pradesh, Congress candidate Mukesh Malhotra emerged victorious against BJP's Ramniwas Rawat in the Vijaypur assembly bypoll. Malhotra secured victory by a margin of 7,364 votes, marking a significant achievement for the Congress party.

Ramniwas Rawat, who had previously won the Vijaypur seat on a Congress ticket multiple times, joined the BJP and was appointed as the forest minister in the Mohan Yadav government. Despite BJP's efforts, including alleged distribution of Rs 50 crore to influence voters, Rawat could not maintain his hold on the seat.

MP Congress chief Jitu Patwari attributed the victory to the relentless efforts of Congress workers who faced severe opposition. He accused the BJP of deploying government officials and resorting to intimidation tactics. Patwari celebrated the win as a testament to Babasaheb Ambedkar's Constitution and as a public response to unfulfilled promises by the BJP.

(With inputs from agencies.)