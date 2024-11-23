Congress Faces Unprecedented Setback Amidst Maharashtra Debacle

In a significant electoral setback, the Congress party has seen its influence diminish further, with a particularly severe blow in Maharashtra. Once a dominant force, it is now trailing as a junior ally, following a series of defeats that continue to weaken its coalition power.

The party's poor performance in Maharashtra, a critical state, highlights Congress's struggles to remain relevant amid a rising BJP, which marked significant wins. This has diminished Congress's bargaining leverage in coalition politics, as evidenced by the recent elections where regional players outshone Congress.

The decline in Congress's fortunes has raised questions about its strategy, especially under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi. His recent focus on caste census and corporate critique did not seem to resonate with voters, indicating a need for a new approach in future election cycles.

(With inputs from agencies.)