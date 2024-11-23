Soren's Stunning Comeback: JMM Triumphs in Jharkhand Elections

In a remarkable political comeback, Hemant Soren's Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) alliance secured power in Jharkhand for a second consecutive term, claiming 56 out of 81 assembly seats. The victory came amid a fierce campaign by the BJP-led NDA, which managed to secure only 24 seats.

The BJP waged an aggressive campaign targeting CM Soren's leadership, highlighting issues such as infiltration and alleged corruption. Despite a larger vote share compared to JMM, BJP's strategy failed particularly among the tribal electorate, which sided with JMM's promises of welfare schemes and resistance against alleged coercive tactics by the central government.

Soren, who briefly stepped down from the Chief Minister position before being re-elected, termed the alliance's victory as a democratic triumph. Amidst internal BJP conflicts and mere accusations, the JMM's focused outreach and populist schemes resonate successfully, illustrating Hemant Soren's enduring political influence in the state despite personal and political challenges.

