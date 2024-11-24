CPI(M) accuses UDF for having 'alliance' with communal forces to win Palakkad seat in bypoll

The ruling CPI(M) on Sunday hit out at Congress-led UDF by alleging that the party won the Palakkad Assembly seat in the bypoll with the support of communal forces.

CPI(M) central committee member and former minister A K Balan accused the RSS, the Congress, and the SDPI of striking a 'deal' to undermine the LDF.

Congress-led UDF candidate Rahul Mamkootathil retained the Palakkad Assembly seat by a significant margin of 18,840 votes. Mamkootathil secured 58,389 votes against BJP's C Krishnakumar who garnered 39,549 votes, according to the Election Commission of India.

LDF candidate Dr P Sarin, who switched to the Left after the grand-old-party announced the candidacy of Youth Congress state president Mamkootathil, finished third with 37,293 votes.

Balan alleged that former BJP leader Sandeep Varier, who recently joined the Congress, served as a link between the UDF and a faction of the RSS.

''This is the first time in history that an RSS worker, Sandeep Varier, has campaigned for the UDF,'' he told reporters here.

''Apart from this, the UDF received support from the SDPI and Jamaat-e-Islami,'' he added.

The CPI(M) leader claimed that the rally organised by the SDPI even before the official announcement of the election results was a reflection of this alliance.

Balan claimed that the CPI(M) had shown an impressive performance in Palakkad as the Left party did not lose its base votes.

''No core votes were lost. However, if you ask whether this is enough, it isn't,'' he said, adding that the party will introspect if there were any organisational lapses.

''The vote difference between the BJP, which came second, and the CPI(M) has significantly narrowed,'' he pointed out.

In the 2021 assembly polls, the gap was 13,700 votes, but it has now reduced to around 2,000 votes, showing that we have moved much closer from a previously distant position, he noted.

Moreover, within just five months, LDF candidate Sarin received 2,400 more votes than CPI(M) Politburo member A Vijayaraghavan did in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Despite a drop of around 5,000 votes compared to the 2021 Assembly elections, reflecting a 4 per cent decline in the polling, the LDF candidate was able to secure approximately 850 more votes than in the 2021 polls.

In response to queries about the candidacy of Sarin, former digital cell convener of KPCC, Balan stated that the party will support and encourage him.

''They (UDF) are attacking Sarin because they are aware of his personality, and they are trying to undermine him in all possible way,'' Balan added.

Minister for Local Self Governments M B Rajesh also stated that despite losing the by-election, the CPI(M) fought a strong political battle in Palakkad.

''Although the party did not achieve the expected results, it was able to increase its vote share,'' he told a TV channel on Sunday.

Rajesh, who was also in charge of the LDF campaign, alleged that Palakkad witnessed an alliance between the SDPI, Jamaat-e-Islami, and the UDF and that the UDF's victory was largely due to their support.

