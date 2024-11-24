Left Menu

Tejashwi Yadav Vows Bounce-Back After Maharashtra Poll Defeat

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has pledged to analyze the INDI alliance's loss in the Maharashtra elections, where they secured few seats. Confident of winning Bihar's 2025 elections, Yadav, along with his father, sought divine blessings. The BJP emerged victorious in the state assembly polls.

Tejashwi Yadav, a key leader in the Rashtriya Janata Dal and former deputy chief minister of Bihar, announced on Sunday that the INDI alliance will assess its devastating setback in the Maharashtra assembly elections.

In the 288-member state assembly, the opposition parties Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP) managed to win a mere 16, 20, and 10 seats, respectively. In contrast, the BJP sizably secured 132 seats, with an additional 57 seats won by Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and 41 by NCP.

Tejashwi Yadav, accompanied by his father Lalu Prasad Yadav, visited Peetambara Peeth, a renowned Shakti Peeth, for spiritual intervention. Expressing optimism, Yadav affirmed, "We have won in Jharkhand and will evaluate the causes behind our defeat in Maharashtra. Nevertheless, we are certain of our victory in the 2025 Bihar elections." The duo also paid their respects at the Van Khandeshwar temple of Lord Shiva.

(With inputs from agencies.)

