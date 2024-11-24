Maratha Quota Movement's Ripple in Maharashtra Polls

Manoj Jarange, a prominent Maratha quota activist, has refuted suggestions that his movement played no role in the Maharashtra assembly polls, which witnessed a sweep by the Mahayuti alliance including BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP.

Although the Mahayuti captured major wins, especially in the Marathwada region, Jarange believes his activism freed the Maratha community from political influence, allowing its members to vote independently. Maratha empowerment remains his primary goal, given the election of 204 Marathas to the assembly.

Jarange's efforts, coupled with schemes like 'Ladki Bahin', were seen as pivotal. Meanwhile, political analysts credit voter polarisation and strategic campaigns for Mahayuti's success, despite an underwhelming Lok Sabha performance earlier.

