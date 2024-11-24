Justice for Samuel Luiz: Convictions in Homophobic Murder Case

In Spain, a court has convicted four men for the homophobic murder of Samuel Luiz, a 24-year-old nursing assistant. The brutal crime, which took place in July 2021, ignited protests both within the country and abroad, shining a spotlight on the persistent issue of violence against LGBTQ+ individuals.

Luiz suffered a fatal assault from a group outside a nightclub in A Coruna, in the Galicia region. Among the convicted, Diego Montaña, Alejandro Freire, and Kaio Amaral faced charges of aggravated murder, while Alejandro Míguez was found guilty of complicity. The trial lasted nearly four weeks, and the jury took a lengthy five days to reach a verdict.

Spain's Interior Ministry reported 364 hate crimes linked to sexual orientation or gender identity in 2023, resulting in 184 arrests. The case underscores the broader context of hate crimes in Spain, with the European Union Agency for Fundamental Rights noting that many incidents remain unreported.

