Gidderbaha Elects AAP: Voters Challenge Political Dynasties

In a surprising turn of events, the Aam Aadmi Party's Hardeep Singh Dimpy Dhillon clinched victory in the Gidderbaha assembly seat bypolls, defeating Congress's Amrita Warring by an impressive margin of 21,969 votes. This outcome has sent ripples through Punjab's political landscape.

Former finance minister and BJP leader, Manpreet Singh Badal, who contested the seat, could only secure third place, losing his security deposit with a total of 12,227 votes. Post-election, Badal voiced his commitment to serve the people and called attention to the perceived 'arrogance' of Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring.

Criticizing Warring's political strategies, Badal noted that despite strong familial ties and significant wealth, the Congress leader could not ensure an electoral win for his wife. The results emphasized the electorate's desire to challenge established political dynasties and underscored the shifting dynamics in Punjab's politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)