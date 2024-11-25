Center-Left Victory: Yamandu Orsi Claims Leadership in Uruguay's Elections

In a decisive result, center-left opposition candidate Yamandu Orsi emerged victorious in Uruguay's presidential election. With official results reflecting his 49.77% share of the vote to conservative Alvaro Delgado's 45.94%, Orsi's win was widely anticipated by pollsters.

Addressing supporters, Orsi called for continued unity under his Broad Front party, promising a modern left policy approach without drastic shifts. President Luis Lacalle Pou and Delgado swiftly conceded, extending cooperation for a smooth transition.

This election highlighted Uruguay's unique political landscape, devoid of sharp partisan divides seen in neighboring countries. Economic stability bolstered voter confidence, contributing to a result that aligns with a global trend of incumbents losing ground.

(With inputs from agencies.)