Uttar Pradesh Violence: Congress Leader Condemns 'Conspiracy' Amid Mosque Survey Clashes

In a tragic development, Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district was marred by violence during a mosque survey on Sunday, leading to three deaths and dozens of injuries, including policemen and senior officials. Congress leader Pawan Khera condemned the incident as a 'well-planned conspiracy', criticising CM Yogi Adityanath and accusing the BJP-RSS of orchestrating the violent clashes.

Khera claimed that the government was responsible for the chaos, provoking communal tensions under the guise of political expediency. "The BJP-RSS has a history of dividing communities," he asserted, demanding accountability from PM Modi and CM Adityanath. Khera also questioned the role of law enforcement, suggesting that they failed in their duty to protect citizens.

In response, Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak criticised opposition parties for questioning the judiciary and urged them to apologise. As a repercussion, 20 individuals have been arrested, and internet services have been halted across the district as authorities seek to maintain order. The state plans to use the National Security Act against those found culpable.

(With inputs from agencies.)