LDF Triumphs in Kerala By-Polls Amidst Intense Campaigning

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan hailed the Left Democratic Front's (LDF) impressive performance in the recent by-elections, despite facing a 'false campaign' by the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF).

Vijayan highlighted the LDF's success in the Chelakkara assembly constituency and its increased vote share in Palakkad. The CM criticized the opposition for attempting to position the by-polls as a referendum on the state government.

Addressing a party event, Vijayan accused the opposition of collaborating with communal groups to thwart the LDF's success. Despite these challenges, the LDF emerged victorious, particularly in Chelakkara, garnering significant support from the state's electorate.

(With inputs from agencies.)