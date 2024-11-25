Left Menu

Adani Group Indictment Disrupts Indian Parliament: The Ripple Effect

India's parliament was interrupted as opposition lawmakers demanded a discussion on bribery allegations against the Adani Group, whose chairman, Gautam Adani, faces charges in the U.S. for bribery to secure contracts. The allegations, which the group denies, have caused volatility in Adani's stocks and bonds, impacting investor confidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 13:33 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 13:33 IST
India's parliamentary proceedings were halted on Monday following disruptions from opposition lawmakers. They demanded a discussion over bribery allegations against the Adani Group, precipitating a decline in the conglomerate's bond prices.

Gautam Adani, billionaire chairman of the Adani Group, and seven others were charged by U.S. authorities with conspiring to pay $265 million in bribes to Indian officials to secure profitable contracts and develop a large-scale solar project. The Adani Group has dismissed these allegations as baseless.

The opposition calls for a detailed parliamentary discussion, stressing potential risks to India's global image and investor interests. The government has not commented on the indictment, while Adani stocks face significant volatility following the charges, influencing investor sentiment globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

