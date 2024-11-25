Adani Group Indictment Disrupts Indian Parliament: The Ripple Effect

India's parliamentary proceedings were halted on Monday following disruptions from opposition lawmakers. They demanded a discussion over bribery allegations against the Adani Group, precipitating a decline in the conglomerate's bond prices.

Gautam Adani, billionaire chairman of the Adani Group, and seven others were charged by U.S. authorities with conspiring to pay $265 million in bribes to Indian officials to secure profitable contracts and develop a large-scale solar project. The Adani Group has dismissed these allegations as baseless.

The opposition calls for a detailed parliamentary discussion, stressing potential risks to India's global image and investor interests. The government has not commented on the indictment, while Adani stocks face significant volatility following the charges, influencing investor sentiment globally.

