Calin Georgescu, a hard-right Romanian politician and known NATO critic, has emerged as a surprising contender in the upcoming presidential run-off election. His unexpected success is raising concerns about the future direction of Romania's foreign policy, which currently aligns with pro-Ukraine and pro-NATO stances.

Georgescu's rhetoric has led to questions about his allegiance, as he suggests Romania could benefit from "Russian wisdom." Despite securing 22.9% of the first round vote, his views on Russia remain ambiguous, leaving analysts and voters uncertain about his potential policies.

The Kremlin, however, remains cautious in assessing Georgescu. Spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed hesitance to make predictions about the candidate or his stance regarding Russia, underscoring Russia's clear understanding of Romania's current unfriendly leadership. The Kremlin is closely monitoring the election developments.

