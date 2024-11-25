Political Turmoil Looms as France Faces Budget Crisis

France's political scene is in disarray as far-right leader Marine Le Pen issues a grave warning to Prime Minister Michel Barnier. Her threat to topple the coalition government via a no-confidence vote looms large after unsatisfactory budget talks.

The budget, heavily altered in the National Assembly and stirring discontent among opposition parties, risks igniting unprecedented political instability. Key stakeholders, from conservative lawmakers to National Rally, have expressed dissatisfaction, heightening speculation about the government's future.

Barnier's struggle to hit deficit targets while dealing with additional demands, coupled with Le Pen's legal troubles, adds layers of complexity to the unfolding drama. Observers widely predict a strategic invocation of article 49.3 might be Barnier's last resort to bypass legislative hurdles.

