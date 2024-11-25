Trinamool Congress Pushes for Dialogue on Manipur Unrest and Women's Safety
The Trinamool Congress plans to address the unrest in Manipur and broader Northeast India issues during the winter parliamentary session. The party emphasizes dialogue over disruptions, focusing on economic concerns and the Aparajita Bill for women's safety. The TMC aims to hold the government accountable with constructive discussions.
The Trinamool Congress is set to tackle the ongoing unrest in Manipur during the winter session of Parliament. The party is advocating for a comprehensive debate, urging the government's intervention while promoting discussions over disruptions as its primary strategy.
During a national executive meeting chaired by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the TMC resolved to bring attention to the wider unrest in Northeast India, underscoring the necessity of restoring peace in the region.
Party plans also include addressing economic issues such as the cost of living and suspensions in housing and employment schemes. Concerns over women's safety and the enforcement of the Aparajita Bill, intending to curb violence against women, remain high on their agenda.
(With inputs from agencies.)
