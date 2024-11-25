Left Menu

Trinamool Congress Pushes for Dialogue on Manipur Unrest and Women's Safety

The Trinamool Congress plans to address the unrest in Manipur and broader Northeast India issues during the winter parliamentary session. The party emphasizes dialogue over disruptions, focusing on economic concerns and the Aparajita Bill for women's safety. The TMC aims to hold the government accountable with constructive discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 25-11-2024 21:19 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 21:19 IST
Trinamool Congress Pushes for Dialogue on Manipur Unrest and Women's Safety
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Trinamool Congress is set to tackle the ongoing unrest in Manipur during the winter session of Parliament. The party is advocating for a comprehensive debate, urging the government's intervention while promoting discussions over disruptions as its primary strategy.

During a national executive meeting chaired by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the TMC resolved to bring attention to the wider unrest in Northeast India, underscoring the necessity of restoring peace in the region.

Party plans also include addressing economic issues such as the cost of living and suspensions in housing and employment schemes. Concerns over women's safety and the enforcement of the Aparajita Bill, intending to curb violence against women, remain high on their agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024