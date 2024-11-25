Left Menu

Chaos in Parliament: Tensions Flare After Serbian Rail Station Tragedy

Scuffles broke out in Serbia's parliament after a rail station roof collapse in Novi Sad killed 15. Opposition demanded accountability, while the ruling party focused on next year's budget. The incident highlights public dissatisfaction with government transparency and Chinese-led infrastructure projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belgrade | Updated: 25-11-2024 23:16 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 23:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Serbia

In Serbia's parliament, chaos erupted as lawmakers from the ruling party and the opposition clashed physically, weeks after a railway station roof collapse that resulted in 15 deaths in Novi Sad. The incident has heightened political tensions in the Balkan state.

The opposition sought an urgent debate on accountability for the disaster, while the ruling party, holding a parliamentary majority, aimed to proceed with discussions on next year's state budget. Heated exchanges led to the display of competing banners and subsequent scuffles.

Speaker Ana Brnabic accused the opposition of inciting chaos in Serbia, a sentiment echoed by President Aleksandar Vucic, who took to Instagram to denounce the opposition's conduct. Criticism and public protests continue as transparency issues arise from the government's infrastructure projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

