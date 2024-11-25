France Launches Reform to Combat Drug-Facilitated Sexual Assault

France is stepping up its efforts to combat drug-facilitated sexual assaults with new reforms aimed at supporting women who suspect they have been victimized. Prime Minister Michel Barnier announced plans for state-funded test kits that will soon become available, marking a significant move in the country's fight against such crimes.

These test kits, which will be financed through the state health insurance system in select regions, represent a new phase in assisting victims. By 2025, a pivotal change will allow women to file complaints at any hospital instead of police stations, a move that underscores the country's commitment to accessibility for victims of violence.

The announcement comes amid the shocking mass rape trial of Dominique Pelicot, who has admitted to organizing the drugging and rape of his wife, Gisele. The high-profile trial has brought attention to the issue of chemical submission, highlighting the courage of victims like Gisele Pelicot and the urgent need for systemic change and support.

(With inputs from agencies.)