Left Menu

Tech Giants Challenge Australia's Child Social Media Bill

Google and Meta are urging the Australian government to delay a bill banning most social media use for children under 16, citing a need for more time to assess its impact. Critics say the legislation, intended to enforce age verification, is being rushed and lacks detailed consultation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 08:08 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 08:08 IST
Tech Giants Challenge Australia's Child Social Media Bill
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Google and Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, have appealed to the Australian government to postpone a bill that seeks to prohibit most social media access for children under 16. The tech giants argue that more time is required to evaluate the potential effects of this new regulation.

The bill, which Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's centre-left government aims to enact by the end of the parliamentary year, would impose some of the strictest controls on children's social media usage worldwide. It was introduced last week, with only a single day allotted for public submissions.

Critics, including Bytedance's TikTok and Elon Musk's X, have expressed concerns over the lack of consultation and potential human rights implications. The opposition party expects to support the bill, but some independents have decried the process as hasty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024