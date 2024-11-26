Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Critiques Constitution Day Amid Sambhal Unrest

Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav criticized Constitution Day celebrations, citing government actions leading to fatalities in Sambhal. He questioned the necessity of repeated surveys without resolving issues and pointed out alleged misconduct during these surveys. Tensions persist as a SP delegation plans to visit Sambhal.

Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Akhilesh Yadav (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid growing unrest in Sambhal, Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Akhilesh Yadav has voiced strong opposition to the celebrations of the 75th Constitution Day, questioning the government's actions that allegedly resulted in loss of lives in the region.

Speaking to reporters, Yadav stressed that a true celebration of Constitution Day can only occur when the principles of the Constitution are genuinely upheld. He criticized the government's handling of events in Sambhal, citing false cases being filed against local leaders and their families.

Yadav also highlighted discrepancies regarding a survey conducted in the area, questioning the necessity of a repeated survey without addressing key issues. Meanwhile, tensions remain high as a 12-member SP delegation prepares to visit Sambhal to investigate alleged police atrocities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

