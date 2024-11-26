Habeck Urges Immediate EU Talks to Avert Trade War
German Economy Minister Robert Habeck emphasized the need for immediate dialogue with the United States to prevent potential trade wars following President-elect Donald Trump's tariff announcements. He urged the European Union to remain united and proactive to safeguard economic interests.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 26-11-2024 13:50 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 13:50 IST
- Country:
- Germany
German Economy Minister Robert Habeck stressed the urgency of dialogue between the European Union and the United States to prevent the damaging effects of a potential trade war, following tariff announcements by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.
At an industry event, Habeck highlighted that immediate discussions are essential to ensure that economic consequences do not result in widespread losses, urging solidarity within the EU.
The call for unity comes in response to Trump's planned tariffs on China, Mexico, and Canada, with Habeck advocating for a strategic response from Europe to counteract these challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Abhivyakti 4.0: A Literary Celebration Concludes with Insightful Dialogues
A Transatlantic Dialogue: Olaf Scholz and Donald Trump
Space Dialogue: Inspiring Karnataka's Youth
Germany's Political Crossroads: Coalition Crumbles as Snap Elections Loom
Euro Zone Yields Slide Amid Germany's Investor Concerns and U.S. Policy Fears