Habeck Urges Immediate EU Talks to Avert Trade War

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck emphasized the need for immediate dialogue with the United States to prevent potential trade wars following President-elect Donald Trump's tariff announcements. He urged the European Union to remain united and proactive to safeguard economic interests.

  • Country:
  • Germany

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck stressed the urgency of dialogue between the European Union and the United States to prevent the damaging effects of a potential trade war, following tariff announcements by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.

At an industry event, Habeck highlighted that immediate discussions are essential to ensure that economic consequences do not result in widespread losses, urging solidarity within the EU.

The call for unity comes in response to Trump's planned tariffs on China, Mexico, and Canada, with Habeck advocating for a strategic response from Europe to counteract these challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

