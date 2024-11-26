Romania's Political Crossroads: Centrist vs. Hard-Right

Romania's political landscape is witnessing a significant shift as the coalition government backs centrist Elena Lasconi in the upcoming presidential runoff. The unexpected ascent of hard-right candidate Calin Georgescu, who previously held low polling numbers, has alarmed pro-European factions concerned about Romania's steadfast NATO allegiance.

This political upheaval follows the unprecedented defeat of Romania's ruling coalition, comprising the leftist Social Democrats (PSD) and centre-right Liberal Party (PNL), in the initial presidential round. Both parties failed to advance, leading to leadership resignations. New Liberal head Ilie Bolojan announced unwavering support for Lasconi's pro-European stance.

Attention now shifts to Romania's parliamentary elections on Sunday, preceding the decisive presidential vote on December 8. Georgescu, known for controversial views, gains backing from Romania's extreme-right factions, fueling concerns about anti-NATO rhetoric and shifts in parliamentary control.

