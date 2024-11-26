Left Menu

Romania's Political Crossroads: Centrist vs. Hard-Right

Romania's coalition government supports the centrist candidate, Elena Lasconi, in a presidential election runoff. Calin Georgescu, a hard-right politician, surprisingly leads the first round. The ruling coalition's parties failed to advance, prompting leadership changes. Georgescu's rise concerns pro-NATO forces amid parliamentary elections and potential shifts in Romania's political direction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 17:05 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 17:00 IST
Romania's Political Crossroads: Centrist vs. Hard-Right
Syrian elections Image Credit:

Romania's political landscape is witnessing a significant shift as the coalition government backs centrist Elena Lasconi in the upcoming presidential runoff. The unexpected ascent of hard-right candidate Calin Georgescu, who previously held low polling numbers, has alarmed pro-European factions concerned about Romania's steadfast NATO allegiance.

This political upheaval follows the unprecedented defeat of Romania's ruling coalition, comprising the leftist Social Democrats (PSD) and centre-right Liberal Party (PNL), in the initial presidential round. Both parties failed to advance, leading to leadership resignations. New Liberal head Ilie Bolojan announced unwavering support for Lasconi's pro-European stance.

Attention now shifts to Romania's parliamentary elections on Sunday, preceding the decisive presidential vote on December 8. Georgescu, known for controversial views, gains backing from Romania's extreme-right factions, fueling concerns about anti-NATO rhetoric and shifts in parliamentary control.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024