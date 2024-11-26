President Murmu's Tamil Nadu Tour: Engaging with Tribes and Academia
President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to visit Tamil Nadu from November 27 to 30. Her visit includes addressing officers at the Defence Services Staff College, engaging with tribal women's self-help groups in Nilgiris, and attending a convocation ceremony at the Central University of Tamil Nadu.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2024 17:59 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 17:59 IST
President Droupadi Murmu is set to embark on a tour of Tamil Nadu from November 27 to 30, as confirmed by her office on Tuesday.
During her visit, she will address the faculty and student officers at the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington on November 28.
On November 29, the President will meet with tribal women self-help groups and prominent figures from the tribal community in Nilgiris district at the Raj Bhavan, located in Udhagamandalam. Her itinerary will conclude with her presence at the convocation ceremony of the Central University of Tamil Nadu in Thiruvarur on November 30.
