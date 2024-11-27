Netanyahu's Ceasefire Deal with Lebanon: A Delicate Balance
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced readiness to implement a ceasefire deal with Lebanon. He warned Hezbollah against any violations, promising a strong response. The security cabinet has already approved the deal, which will now be presented to the full Israeli cabinet for further discussions.
- Israel
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared his willingness to enforce a ceasefire agreement with Lebanon, emphasizing a stern warning to Hezbollah regarding potential violations.
Netanyahu, in a television address, assured the public of his commitment to present the ceasefire accord to the full cabinet later that evening.
Earlier reports from Israeli TV revealed that a more exclusive security cabinet had given the deal their approval.
