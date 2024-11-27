Left Menu

Netanyahu's Ceasefire Deal with Lebanon: A Delicate Balance

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced readiness to implement a ceasefire deal with Lebanon. He warned Hezbollah against any violations, promising a strong response. The security cabinet has already approved the deal, which will now be presented to the full Israeli cabinet for further discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 27-11-2024 00:04 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 00:04 IST
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared his willingness to enforce a ceasefire agreement with Lebanon, emphasizing a stern warning to Hezbollah regarding potential violations.

Netanyahu, in a television address, assured the public of his commitment to present the ceasefire accord to the full cabinet later that evening.

Earlier reports from Israeli TV revealed that a more exclusive security cabinet had given the deal their approval.

(With inputs from agencies.)

