Assam MLA Urges PM Modi for Intervention in Bangladesh Minority Crisis
Assam MLA Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene diplomatically in response to reported atrocities against minorities in Bangladesh. He also seeks the release of Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das, arrested on dubious charges, emphasizing the need for religious freedom and protection of minority rights.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 27-11-2024 15:09 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 15:04 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant move, Assam MLA Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha has reached out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting diplomatic intervention over alleged atrocities against minorities in Bangladesh.
Purkayastha, representing Karimganj (North), highlighted the arrest of Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das under questionable sedition charges as an instance of political suppression.
He has urged the PM to champion religious freedom according to international human rights standards, appealing for the protection of minority rights across borders.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement