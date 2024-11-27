Assam MLA Urges PM Modi for Intervention in Bangladesh Minority Crisis

In a significant move, Assam MLA Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha has reached out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting diplomatic intervention over alleged atrocities against minorities in Bangladesh.

Purkayastha, representing Karimganj (North), highlighted the arrest of Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das under questionable sedition charges as an instance of political suppression.

He has urged the PM to champion religious freedom according to international human rights standards, appealing for the protection of minority rights across borders.

