Campus Clash at South Asian University Sparks Debate Over Religious Freedom

A heated altercation erupted at South Asian University in Delhi when two student groups clashed over the serving of non-vegetarian food in the campus mess on Maha Shivratri, a significant Hindu festival.

The Students' Federation of India (SFI) accused the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members of instigating violence and attacking students and staff for serving the contested food. Conversely, ABVP claimed SFI members forcibly served non-vegetarian food in a designated fasting area, arguing this was against religious norms.

Amid these allegations, the university administration has launched an internal investigation while the Delhi Police confirmed that no formal complaints have yet been received. Videos purportedly capturing the incident have circulated online, further fueling the debate over religious freedom on campus.

