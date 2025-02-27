Campus Clash at South Asian University Sparks Debate Over Religious Freedom
A conflict over non-vegetarian food during Maha Shivratri at South Asian University escalated into a clash between Students' Federation of India and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad groups. Allegations of violence were exchanged, with calls for action from the university and an ongoing internal investigation by authorities.
A heated altercation erupted at South Asian University in Delhi when two student groups clashed over the serving of non-vegetarian food in the campus mess on Maha Shivratri, a significant Hindu festival.
The Students' Federation of India (SFI) accused the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members of instigating violence and attacking students and staff for serving the contested food. Conversely, ABVP claimed SFI members forcibly served non-vegetarian food in a designated fasting area, arguing this was against religious norms.
Amid these allegations, the university administration has launched an internal investigation while the Delhi Police confirmed that no formal complaints have yet been received. Videos purportedly capturing the incident have circulated online, further fueling the debate over religious freedom on campus.
(With inputs from agencies.)
