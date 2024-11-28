Left Menu

European Shares Rebound as Tech Stocks Surge Amid Political and Economic Uncertainty

European shares rebounded led by tech stocks after a brief dip due to concerns over U.S. tariffs and France's economic woes. The STOXX 600 index rose with a notable climb in the tech sector. Political instability in France remains a concern, impacting market sentiments.

European shares experienced a resurgence on Thursday, spearheaded by tech stocks, following a dip earlier in the week attributed to apprehensions regarding possible U.S. tariffs and France's economic tribulations.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index increased by 0.6% in morning trade, buoyed by the tech sector's 1.8% recovery. This uptick is partly driven by reports that U.S. China chip restrictions might not be as stringent as anticipated.

While political instability in France, highlighted by Prime Minister Michel Barnier's ongoing budgetary challenges, has weighed on investor sentiment, optimism emerged following ECB President Christine Lagarde's remarks on global trade stability.

