Trade Tensions: U.S. Tariffs Loom Over Vietnam's Economy

The looming threat of U.S. tariffs on all Vietnamese goods has put the Southeast Asian nation's economy on edge. U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement could impact over $142 billion worth of exports, approximately 30% of Vietnam's GDP, per UN data. The country's significant trade surplus with the U.S. has placed it under scrutiny.

Concerns are mounting among U.S. manufacturers operating in Vietnam, with expectations of disruptions and forced layoffs if the duties are enforced, according to a recent survey. Vietnamese officials are actively exploring strategies to alleviate potential tariff impacts, focusing on adjusting duties and addressing non-trade barriers.

Efforts are underway to negotiate energy imports, increase U.S. agricultural imports, and secure defense deals to balance trade relations. Additionally, Vietnam's central bank is managing its currency stance amid past accusations of manipulation, while golf diplomacy unfolds through a major development project with the Trump Organization.

