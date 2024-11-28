CPI(M) Urges Secular Action Amidst Minority Tensions in Bangladesh

The opposition CPI(M) in Tripura has issued a fervent appeal to secular forces in Bangladesh, urging them to stand against the alleged minority-targeted attacks and mobilize for a regime change. This comes against the backdrop of an interim government perceived as antagonistic to the liberation war's ideals.

Jitendra Chowdhury, CPI(M) state unit secretary, expressed concern over the current political climate in Bangladesh, where an interim government accused of autocratic tendencies has been linked to increased violence against minority communities. He urged citizens to initiate a movement for governmental change.

Former Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud echoed these sentiments, criticizing the interim government for allowing 'mobocracy.' Meanwhile, the arrest of Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das has stirred international concern, with India urging Bangladesh to ensure minority protection while Dhaka dismissed these concerns as unfounded.

(With inputs from agencies.)