CPI(M) Urges Secular Action Amidst Minority Tensions in Bangladesh

The CPI(M) in Tripura has called on secular-minded groups in Bangladesh to oppose the interim government, accusing it of fostering a hostility towards minorities. Jitendra Chowdhury, CPI(M) state secretary, criticized the government's stance and alleged connections with Pakistan, urging a movement to restore democracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 28-11-2024 17:29 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 17:23 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • India

The opposition CPI(M) in Tripura has issued a fervent appeal to secular forces in Bangladesh, urging them to stand against the alleged minority-targeted attacks and mobilize for a regime change. This comes against the backdrop of an interim government perceived as antagonistic to the liberation war's ideals.

Jitendra Chowdhury, CPI(M) state unit secretary, expressed concern over the current political climate in Bangladesh, where an interim government accused of autocratic tendencies has been linked to increased violence against minority communities. He urged citizens to initiate a movement for governmental change.

Former Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud echoed these sentiments, criticizing the interim government for allowing 'mobocracy.' Meanwhile, the arrest of Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das has stirred international concern, with India urging Bangladesh to ensure minority protection while Dhaka dismissed these concerns as unfounded.

(With inputs from agencies.)

