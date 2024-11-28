Left Menu

BJP's Strategic Outreach in Assam: Building Bridges through Beneficiary Schemes

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma highlights BJP's strategic use of beneficiary schemes to gain votes in minority areas. Sarma asserts the party's non-appeasement policy and ongoing developmental works. He discusses upcoming infrastructure projects and potential cabinet reshuffle ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 28-11-2024 17:29 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 17:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that the BJP received significant votes in minority areas during the last Lok Sabha polls due to beneficiary schemes. Sarma believes that with an aggressive campaign strategy, the party could win more constituencies.

Sarma emphasized BJP's commitment to equal development without appeasement. Beneficiary schemes like 'Orunodoi' and 'Nijut Moina' have played a crucial role. Despite evictions from encroached lands, the government continues to focus on infrastructure projects.

Sarma also mentioned impending infrastructure developments, including a bridge over the Brahmaputra and a potential cabinet reshuffle. The party aims to consolidate support while maintaining its development-focused stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

