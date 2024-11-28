Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Maharashtra Assembly Polls: Allegations of Mandate Theft

Sanjay Raut, a Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, accused the BJP-led Mahayuti coalition of stealing the people's mandate in the Maharashtra assembly elections. With allegations of EVM manipulation, the Mahayuti retained power, winning 230 out of 288 seats. Opposition parties, including MVA, claim electoral malpractice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-11-2024 21:19 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 21:19 IST
Sanjay Raut, a prominent figure in the Shiv Sena (UBT), recently stirred political waters by condemning the Mahayuti's decisive victory in the Maharashtra assembly elections. Raut expressed the view that those responsible for this alleged theft of the public's mandate would not be forgiven by the people.

The victory saw the ruling coalition, Mahayuti, securing a stronghold in Maharashtra by winning 230 out of 288 assembly seats. This victory was divided with BJP taking 132 seats, Shiv Sena securing 57, and the NCP clinching 41 seats.

On the other hand, the opposition, led by the Maha Vikas Aghadi, claimed that EVM manipulation played a crucial role in their defeat. Despite their efforts, Shiv Sena (UBT) managed to win just 20 seats, while Congress bagged 16, and NCP (SP) claimed 10 seats, leading to widespread calls for scrutiny of the election process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

