Delhi High Court Rescinds Look Out Circular on US-Based Couple Amid Matrimonial Dispute

The Delhi High Court on Thursday overturned a Look Out Circular (LOC) against a husband-wife duo based in the USA, involved in a matrimonial case lodged by their sister-in-law. The case was rooted in an FIR filed at Chhawla police station in January 2023, with the sister-in-law working in Australia.

Justice Amit Mahajan annulled the LOC after the couple engaged fully in the investigation, which has now concluded. He stated, "Considering that the investigation has already concluded and the petitioners are not required for any further investigation, this Court deems it appropriate to quash the LOC," reflecting their cooperative stance and residency status.

The decision mandates the Chhawla police station SHO to notify relevant departments, confirming no travel restrictions for the couple. The court clarified, however, that the State may pursue future actions if they fail to cooperate. The LOC stemmed from allegations of cruelty and dowry demands under Section 498A IPC.

